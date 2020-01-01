“It's been a hot minute since I dropped a post on you guys, and I'd like to apologize for that up front. I had to save some tastebuds from the fifth dimension. Fifth dimension flavors are just too intense. I digress. This is a story for another time. 🌠



It being Friday, however, it is the perfect time to talk about a long standing Wisconsin tradition. That's right, folks. I'm talking fish fry today. Everyone has their own favorite fish fry spot in Wisconsin, and do feel free to share yours in the comments, but the one I am here to talk about today is Maricque's Bar. 🐟🐟🐟



Maricque's, that little blue bar with the captain's wheel on the logo, is located across from The Clock Place on University Avenue. Chances are you have driven past it once or twice. I mean, they've been there since the 30s for cripe's sake. They are a registered historical landmark! There's also a good chance that you've heard of their famous fish fry. So famous, in fact, that they even managed to snag greenbayfishfry.com as their website! ⚓



Inside, they have all sorts of goodies. Namely fish. All kinds of fish. From super cheap (and very popular) perch plates to cod, blue gill, pike, and catfish. They also have great shrimp if you aren't feeling fishy. Couldn't comment on the chicken strips. Haven't had the pleasure. However, their sides are fantastic as well. Good fries, great rings, and awesome cheese curds. I also recommend trying their house beer. They are crisp, delicious and they go down easy. (I may have downed one or two before Elizabeth convinced me to record myself saying I was on a mission from Cod. 😰) 🍻



All in all, Maricque's is a gem of a little fish spot, but if you're planning a trip, head out early! I'm not the only one who knows about it. ;)”

Josh Eats Green Bay

